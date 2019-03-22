Orlando-area forecast: Just beachy

ORLANDO, Fla. - The first weekend of spring in Central Florida will be absolutely perfect weather-wise.

Orlando will reach a high of 77 Friday under sunny skies. The average high on this date is 79.

The overnight low will be in the low 50s.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs near 80, with no chance of rain.

"High pressure will continue to settle in from the Gulf of Mexico as a strong low pressure system pulls away," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Very dry air will produce clear skies, with west-northwest winds around 10 mph."

Beachgoers should use caution, however, as there's a high risk of rip currents.

"The threat will be greatest during the afternoon and early evening, a few hours either side of low tide," Campos said.

Monday's high will be 82, with a 10 percent chance of rain.

"A weak front will push into the region by next week, bringing a small shower chance with a stronger breeze," Campos said.

