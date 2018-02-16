Orlando forecast in a word: Nice!

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

The forecast in Central Florida will virtually be the same for the next several days: highs in the mid-80s with very little chance of rain.

Some areas started with fog Friday morning.

"Drivers will have to watch out for fog on the drive to work," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Visibility isn't as bad as we saw on Thursday morning."

Fog develops as the temperature drops to match the dew point.

"There’s even a chance for fog to linger in parts of Volusia County late into the morning," he said.

There will be lots of sunshine later as drier air and high-pressure build in.

"Rain chances will be nonexistent for the entire weekend and week ahead," Bridges said.

The high in Orlando is expected to be 84, 10 degrees above the average on this date. The record high is 87, set in 2001.

We will be dry and in the mid 80s into next week! pic.twitter.com/GpydHG5YwD — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 15, 2018

"Race fans will have great weather at Daytona this weekend," Bridges said.

