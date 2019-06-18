Rain chances remain high in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances remain high for the next couple of days in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high of 89 Tuesday, with a 70% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 91. Wednesday's forecast will be the same.

"Expect winds to come out of the south and southwest, bringing in more moisture," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "As we heat up this humid, unstable atmosphere into the afternoon hours, we will see an increase in rain coverage, with the risk of a couple of stronger storms. The main threat will be flooding, but we could also see some lightning and strong wind gusts."

Rain chances drop to 30% from Thursday through the weekend.

"This does not mean that we will not see rain for the end of the week and the weekend," Bridges said. "It just means the coverage area will be less."

Since January 1, Orlando has received 18.53 inches of rain, which is 0.35 inches below the average of 18.88 inches for this time of year. Melbourne, meanwhile, has a surplus of 6.92 inches of rain since 1 January.

Here is that 70% coverage at 5 PM! #FutureRadar pic.twitter.com/i1JPYcbCtV — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 18, 2019

There is nothing to watch in the tropics. Hurricane season runs through November. The next named storm will be called Barry.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.