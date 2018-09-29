Saturday brings heat during the day, slightly cooler temperatures at night

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida days have brought many of the same weather patterns for the past few weeks -- and Saturday will be no exception.

The day will begin with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. The morning will experience mainly sunny skies with a 20 percent coverage of rain.

"That means the heat is on," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

High temperatures will range from the upper 80s near the coast to the mid-90s over inland zones. "Feels like" temperatures are expected to hit the triple digits.

"If you are hitting the beach, be sure to swim safe and near a lifeguard," Cokinos said. "The rip current risk is high."

For those interested in boating, seas will average three to five feet.

Cokinos said isolated showers that develop will move from east to west during the day. They will clear out by Saturday evening, leaving lows in the mid-70s.

In the tropics, the remnants of Kirk will continue to move west. Cokinos said the system is sitting south of Puerto Rico, but will still mean rain for the island.

Subtropical storm Leslie is predicted to continue to linger over the open Atlantic Ocean. The storm could strengthen to hurricane status by the end of the week.

"It's still far from the eastern seaboard, but is something we will continue to monitor," Cokinos said.



