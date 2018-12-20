LIVE RADAR: Possible tornadoes damage Central Florida homes

ORLANDO, Fla. - Possible tornadoes damaged more than 70 homes Thursday morning in Central Florida, and a tornado watch remains in effect for most of the region.

A possible tornado touched down near Lake Wales, injuring at least one person, according to Polk County Fire Rescue. Officials said the storm caused the roof of a home to collapse on Genesis Point Drive near Warner University. No other details have been released.

Meanwhile, a possible tornado also touched down in Zephyrhills, north of Tampa, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Pasco County Fire Rescue officials said 70 homes in the Forest Lakes Estates Mobile Home Community have various levels of damage. Four of the homes were deemed unsafe and residents were evacuated, county officials said. No injuries have been reported.

A tornado watch covers Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Osceola and Brevard counties until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Tornado warnings issued in the Orlando area have expired.

More than 1,600 Duke Energy customers around Central Florida were without power by noon. Affected areas include Orlando, Altamonte Springs, Poinciana and Tavares. About 200 Kissimmee Utility Authority customers were also without power.

"Along with heavy rain, there will be the potential for damaging storm gusts and a few tornadoes throughout the day," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

The day started with light to moderate showers pushing in from of the Gulf of Mexico. By noon some areas of Central Florida has received more than 8 inches of rain.

[RELATED: What's the difference between a watch and a warning?]

"This activity will intensify as the day progresses as a strong cold front digs down the Florida Peninsula," Campos said. "From the surface to the mid-levels of the atmosphere, the ingredients are present for an extremely active day."

The storm prediction center, a department of the National Weather Service in charge of forecasting severe weather outbreaks, has placed much of east Central Florida under an enhanced risk for severe storms.

Hour by hour breakdown of today's severe weather threat. Heavy rain, damaging winds, and chance for tornadoes. Be weather alert, download the @news6wkmg pinpoint weather app for the up to the minute updates and warnings. #news6 pic.twitter.com/VXRsIEAClb — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) December 20, 2018

The greatest potential impacts include frequent lightning, torrential downpours leading to minor flooding on roadways, hail and damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph and possibly a few tornadoes.

Soaking rains could accumulate in excess of 3 to 4 inches of rain. Marion, Flagler and Sumter counties are under a flood watch until Friday morning.

"These storms are expected to move extremely quickly, so have your Pinpoint Weather App handy in case severe weather strikes," Campos said.

Conditions will continue to deteriorate through the morning and afternoon. Expecting an enhanced risk for strong to severe storms starting by 11am. Your full forecast on @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/Vq3fobin1O — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) December 20, 2018

The strong line of storms also prompted Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to close Thursday. The park is expected to reopen Friday.

Due to inclement weather, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed today, December 20. The park is expected to reopen Friday, Dec. 21 as scheduled at 10am, including Christmas Town. Guests can experience the millions of lights, shows, & festivities of Christmas Town until Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/tpvCdXo2aa — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) December 20, 2018

Orlando will see a high of 73 degrees. The overnight low will be around 63.

Once the front clears early Friday, lingering showers and blustery conditions will remain for most of the day. Cooler air will begin to filter in, keeping highs in the low 60s on Friday and most of the weekend.

Lows will dip into the mid-40s over the weekend.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Winter officially begins at 5:23 p.m. Friday.

As of now, the Christmas Day forecast for Orlando shows a high in the mid-70s, with mostly sunny skies.

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.