Storm topples tree, kills 8-year-old Florida girl

WOODVILLE, Fla. - A storm system moving through the South is being blamed for the death of an 8-year-old girl in Florida.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said a tree fell Friday into a house in Woodville, south of Tallahassee, killing the girl and injuring a 12-year-old boy.

The office said in a statement that the girl died at the hospital while the boy has non-life-threatening injuries. Their names weren't immediately released.

Much of Florida was being hit Friday by strong storms that were also creating a threat of tornadoes in parts of the Carolinas and Virginia.

Most of Central Florida was under a weather warning, including a tornado watch, due to the system.

As of early Friday afternoon, no serious reports of damage had been reported.

