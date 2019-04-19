LIVE RADAR: Strong storms could bring severe weather to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - There is a risk of severe weather Friday in Central Florida.

"There will be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms ahead of the actual front that moves through later in the afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The main threat comes as a line of storms develops along the front and moves in around 1 p.m."

There is a chance of some rotating storms that could lead to a couple of isolated tornadoes.

"The main threat of severe weather will be strong winds up to 60 mph or greater, hail up to 2 inches in diameter and heavy rain," Bridges said. "The good news is that the system will move fairly quickly, so flooding won't be as big of a concern."

The record rainfall on this date in Orlando is one-half inch.

The greatest risk of tornadoes will be in Marion, Sumter and Lake counties today. Here are more #CountyByCounty impacts. pic.twitter.com/tROFCv4vAO — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 19, 2019

"We will likely set a daily rainfall record," Bridges said.

The high in Orlando will reach 86, with a 90% coverage of rain. The average high on this date is 83.

"There will be a chance for some lingering showers and storms into the night, but by 10 o’clock most of the storms will be pushing out of Central Florida," Bridges said.

Weekend highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s, with little chance of rain.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

