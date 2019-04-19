Thunderstorms cause flight delays at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - All inbound flights to Orlando International Airport were held Friday afternoon at their origins and hundreds of flights delayed due to severe weather moving through Central Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration enacted a traffic management program to direct planes arriving at Orlando International Airport to other airports.

According to flight tracker FlightAware, all inbound flights were held until 4:45 p.m. due to thunderstorms.

Arrivals at OIA were delayed an average of 44 minutes and departures were delayed up to 45 minutes and increasing because of the storms, according to FlightAware.com.

The airport processing ramp closed at 3:36 p.m. due to the weather and there is no activity at baggage claims or arrivals, officials with the Greater Orlando Aviation Administration said.

Travelers should check with their airlines to get the latest information about their flight status.

Most Central Florida counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning by Friday afternoon as a line of storms bringing 60 mph wind gusts and possible tornado-producing conditions moved onto the Florida Peninsula.

The radar shows Orlando International Airport sandwiched between two storm lines around 3 p.m.

For up- to-date weather watches and warnings in your area, click here. Find the full forecast from the News 6 Pinpoint weather team here.

Much of Florida was being hit Friday by strong storms that were also creating a threat of tornadoes in parts of the Carolinas and Virginia.

The storm system moving through the South is being blamed for the death of an 8-year-old girl in Florida.



The Leon County Sheriff's Office says a tree fell Friday into a house in Woodville south of Tallahassee, killing the girl and injuring a 12-year-old boy.

