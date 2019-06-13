LIVE RADAR: Storms get early start in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's going to be another very soggy day in Central Florida.

"With tropical moisture continuing to flow in from the Gulf of Mexico, this will lead to numerous showers and thunderstorms that will be packing heavy rain," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "The rain will start over north and western zones and then fills in as we head into the second half of the day."

The storms, some of which could be severe, will move east-northeast at 30-40 mph.

"The main hazards will be damaging winds near 60 mph, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail is possible," Cokinos said.

There will be a 70% coverage of rain across the region.

Orlando will reach a high near 88 degrees.

"Most of the activity will move offshore by the evening," Cokinos said. "A few stray showers will pop up Thursday night, but nothing like what we will see during the afternoon. "

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Friday will see more afternoon storms.

There's a 50% chance of rain over the weekend, with highs near 90.

