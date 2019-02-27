Storms possible later in day in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - More rain is in the Orlando-area forecast Wednesday.

Orlando will reach a high of 78, with an 80 percent chance of rain. The average high on this date is 75.

"We are pinpointing a stalled front across Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "That stationary front will give us a chance for showers and even a couple of thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening."

Bridges said there's a moderate risk of severe storms.

"There is the chance for a couple of storms, with strong winds and lightning," he said.

Today we have a moderate risk of #SevereStorms pic.twitter.com/hEJ5yG8TlM — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 27, 2019

The high will hit 82 Thursday, with rain chances dropping to 20 percent. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Friday's forecast will be similar to the previous day.

The weekend will see highs in the low 80s, with no chance of rain.

"A new boundary moves in by Monday, allowing for a 50 percent coverage of rain," Bridges said.

