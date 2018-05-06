LIVE RADAR: Sunday showers end weekend on wet note

ORLANDO, Fla. - The weekend is ending on a soggy note, with showers expected across most of Central Florida all day Sunday.

"Looks like that trend will continue today for most of central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Rain coverage is 60 percent, but northwestern counties of Marion and Sumter will see something more like a 20 to 30 percent coverage of rain. Northwestern Marion County will receive the least amount of rain.

By 9:30 a.m. more than two inches of rain had already fallen.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for western Seminole County and northwestern Orange County that expired at 11:30 a.m.

Part of a problem intersection in Maitland was closed after the area on 17-92 flooded, again.

"Remember if you see a street underwater, turn around don't drown," Cokinos warned. "You never know how deep it is."

As the showers continue throughout the day Sunday, there will be pockets of heavy rain at times.

Central Florida can expect anywhere between one half to three quarters of an inch of rainfall.

"There will be more clouds than sunshine today, with highs in the mid-to upper 80s," Cokinos said.



Volusia and Brevard counties beaches continue to fly the red flag Sunday as rip current risks remain high. On Saturday, a woman in Cocoa Beach drowned after she was caught in a rip current.



There will be gradual clearing from northwest to southeast Sunday, courtesy of a cold front getting closer. The front will pass overnight into Monday.



No major dip in temperature is expected due to the front; lows will be in the upper 60s.



On Monday, more sunshine is on tap, with highs near 90 degrees.

