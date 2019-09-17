ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical depression has formed 1,165 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center. ​​​​​



As of 11 a.m., the center of tropical depression 10 was moving toward the west-northwest at 12 mph. The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later Tuesday and become a hurricane by the time it reaches the northern Leeward Islands, according to the NHC.

On its current track, the system will approach the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night or Friday morning.

Maximum sustained winds as of Tuesday morning are near 35 mph with some higher gusts. The system is expected to pick up speed over the next few days, according to the NHC.

It's still too early to know what tropical depression 10 means for Central Florida, however, most models keep the storm's track away from the Florida peninsula.

Tropical depression 10 computer models as of 11 a.m., Sept. 17, 2019.

The Atlantic hurricane season has seen eight named storms so far this year. The most recent was Hurricane Humberto, which is still an active hurricane.

The next three named storms will be Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo.

The center of Humberto is expected to pass north of Bermuda Wednesday night, according to the latest NHC track.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.