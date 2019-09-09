Tropics bubbling as peak of hurricane season nears

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday marks the peak of the 2019 hurricane season, and the tropics remain active.

A system a few hundred miles north-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands is creating some disorganized showers.

Strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent the development of the system during the next few days, but environmental conditions could become a little more favorable near the Bahamas and Florida later this week.

"The bottom line with this system is that the European and the American models do not have it developing at all," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The hurricane center is giving it a zero chance in the next two days and a 20% chance for the next five days."

Meanwhile, a disturbance behind that one is a weak area of low pressure.

It's about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Windward Islands.

"Some slow development of the system is possible during the next few days before upper-level winds make it difficult for tropical development," Bridges said.

The system is expected to move west across the Atlantic during the next couple of days.

The hurricane center gives it a 30% chance of development over the next five days. Both the European and the American models show the system moving north of the Bahamas, a few hundred miles off the coast of Florida, if it develops.

Orlando-area forecast

Rain chances remain low Monday in Central Florida.

There's a 20% chance of rain in Orlando as the east coast sea breeze tries to build.

The high will reach 95, but the "feels like" temperature will be over 100 degrees.

There's a 10% chance of rain Tuesday and a 20% chance Wednesday.

Rain chances jump to 50% Thursday through Sunday.

