Weather service confirms tornado touched down in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An EF1 tornado touched down during Sunday's storms in Marion County, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday.
Weather officials said the tornado touched down near the intersection of West Highway 40 and NW 100th Avenue in western Marion County. The most damage occurred near the intersection of NW 8th Lane and NW 100th Avenue.
Four houses sustained minor structural damage due to fallen trees and the roof of a shed was torn off. The tornado also snapped several large pine and oak trees at the base.
An empty horse trailer and a cargo trailer loaded with furniture were pushed 30 to 40 yards, officials said.
Official info from NWS:
Rating: EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind: 105 mph
Path Length /statute/: 1.0 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 80-100 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 05/05/2019
Start Time: 1127 AM EDT
Start Location: 3.5 Miles West Northwest of Ocala Airport in Marion County
Start Lat/Lon: 29.1906 / -82.2913
End Date: 05/05/2019
End Time: 1131 AM EDT
End Location: 3 Miles Northwest of Ocala Airport in Marion County
End Lat/Lon: 29.1994 / -82.2796
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.