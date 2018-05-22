Weather system in tropics prompts warning from Gov. Rick Scott

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday urged Floridians to prepare for significant rain and possible flooding as the state monitors the possible development of a weather system in the Caribbean.

The system, now designated as Invest 90L by the National Hurricane Center, is east of Belize and producing a large area of disorganized weather as it moves north into the Gulf of Mexico.

Heavy rain and flooding is possible across Gulf Coast communities, so Scott directed Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton to pre-position and stage the agency’s high-water vehicles and other flood-response resources for deployment, if needed.

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said the system will be a rainmaker for the Orlando area, too.

"The system will be broad enough that it will bring a large area of rain into Central Florida," Bridges said.

"As we continue to monitor the developing weather system in the Caribbean Sea, we know that families can never be too careful or over-prepared when it comes to severe weather," Scott said in a statement. "Although the storm currently has a relatively low chance of development into a tropical system, we must take it seriously."

Scott urged all Floridians to get prepared and create a safety plan.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Scott said the state will continue to issue updates as warranted.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.