What to expect in Orlando area from 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Michael is a "monstrous hurricane" and will deliver a potentially devastating strike to the Florida Panhandle sometime Wednesday, Gov. Rick Scott said.

As of early Tuesday, Michael was 420 miles south of Panama City, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. The Category 1 storm was moving north-northwest at 12 mph.

"Michael will continue to pick up speed as it moves into the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "It's expected to become a Category 3 storm -- a major hurricane."

Central Florida is not currently in the cone of uncertainty as the Panhandle will apparently get the major impacts from the storm.

"The impact will be storm surge, very heavy rain and strong, gusty winds as it makes landfall," Bridges said.

The Orlando area will get plenty of rain and windy conditions, however.

"We are already seeing the impacts of Michael here in Central Florida with on and off rain throughout the day," Bridges said. "Grab your rain gear because it won’t stop until likely Friday. Some areas could see up to 4 inches of rain.

Rain chances stand at 60 percent in Orlando on Tuesday and Wednesday before jumping to 70 percent on Thursday.

Marion County could experience tropical storm conditions. The county has opened two sandbag locations for residents.

Most of the region will see winds at 25-35 mph.

The chance of rain drops to 30 percent Friday through the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 15 formed Tuesday morning about 500 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The depression has winds of 35 mph and is expected to move north and east in the coming days.

"It's closer to Africa than the Lesser Antilles right now," Bridges said.

The next named storm will be called Nadine.

Tropical Storm Leslie could once again redevelop into a hurricane as it spins in the open Atlantic.

Leslie was 1,000 miles west-southwest of The Azores early Tuesday and is projected to head southeast over the next few days.

Leslie is of no concern to Florida or the United States.

