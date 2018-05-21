LIVE RADAR: More rain falls in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another week of wet weather is on tap for the Orlando area.

"Lots of tropical moisture continues to build into Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "A plume of deep moisture has returned and will remain over Florida with a deep southerly flow and a ridge of high pressure to the east."

Rain will be off and on Monday, with a 70 percent coverage of the region.

Rain chances stand at 50 percent for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 60 percent on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"Tropical moisture will continue to stream in with that deep, southerly flow," Bridges said. "That means winds out of the south bringing in lots more moisture through the holiday Memorial Day weekend."

A new tropical system will likely develop and move into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.

"The European model is showing a tropical system moving to Louisiana for the weekend," Bridges said. "There continues to be consistency with that model, which is good news for Central Florida in some ways."

Either way, however, the region will get more tropical moisture.

High temperatures will be below average all week.

Expect a high of 83 in Orlando on Monday and the mid-80s through the rest of the week. The average high on this date is 89 degrees.

Lots of rain across Central Florida. Here's radar! pic.twitter.com/y8W4tjZhB1 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 21, 2018

Sunday's high was 78.

"We saw 0.28 inches of rain on Sunday, dropping Orlando's yearly rain deficit to 1.98 inches," Bridges said.

