Wonderful week of weather on tap in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A perfect week of weather is predicted for Central Florida, with highs in the mid-80s and no chance of rain.

Fog will be a big factor for anyone driving early on President's Day. A dense fog advisory in effect for Flagler County until 10 a.m., meaning visibility will be at 1/2 mile or less.

"We are seeing reduced visibility in most of Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Expect some visibility down to zero as the morning progresses. We can expect most fog to burn off after 9 a.m."

High pressure is dominating the forecast across Central Florida. The system is bringing an east-southeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

"We can expect highs running nearly 10 degrees above the average," Bridges said.

Monday's high in Orlando will be 84. The average high on this date is 75.

Orlando saw a high of 86 on Sunday, one degree shy of the record set in 1975.

"With no rain Sunday, Orlando's deficit is 1.40 inches since January 1," Bridges said.

"We will not see any opportunity for rain for the next several days," Bridges said. "In fact ,we stay dry for the next seven days."

