These major retailers will close on Thanksgiving Day

Some stores choose to remain open on Thanksgiving Day so that shoppers can start Black Friday shopping early, but many major retailers have said they will be closed.

Retailers that close said they want to give their employees more time to spend with their families during the holiday.

Over the years, Black Friday hours kept creeping earlier and earlier and many moved into Thanksgiving Day.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, these retailers will be closed according to BestBlackFriday.com.

Army and Air Force Exchange Service

A.C. Moore – Some stores open for Black Friday at 5 a.m.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Ann Taylor

Barnes and Noble – Open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.

BJ’s – Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Bob’s Discount Furniture – Open for Black Friday at 9 a.m.

Burlington Coat Factory – Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Costco

Crate & Barrel – Open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.

Fleet Farm – Open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Guitar Center – Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Half-Price Books

Hobby Lobby – Open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.

HomeGoods – Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

JO-ANN – Open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Lowe’s – Open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Marshalls – Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Menards

Neiman Marcus – Open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.

Nordstrom

Office Depot – Open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.

OfficeMax – Open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.

Pier 1 – Open for Black Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Petco – Open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.

Petsmart

REI – Closed on Black Friday

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Staples – Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Stein Mart

The Container Store

T.J.Maxx – Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

True Value

According to a survey by BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of polled consumers think stores should be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The following stores have said they will remain open, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

Best Buy – Opens at 5 p.m.

Bed Bath and Beyond

CVS – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

DSW – Some locations open at 5 p.m.

Gamestop – Opens at 3 p.m.

Gordmans – Open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. – opens for Black Friday at 6 a.m.

JCPenney – Opens at 2 p.m.

Kmart – Opens at 6 a.m.

Macy's – Some locations open at 5 p.m.

Mattress Firm

Meijer

New York & Company – Some locations opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving – some locations opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

Old Navy – Opens at 3 p.m. and staying open until 11 p.m. Friday night – some mall locations may vary

RiteAid – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

Sears – Opens at 6 p.m.

Target – Opens at 5 p.m.

Walgreens – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

Walmart – Opens for Thanksgiving Day sales at 6 p.m.

The lists will continue to be updated as more information is released.

