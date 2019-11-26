If Black Friday shopping is your style and you’re OK with it starting early on Thanksgiving Day, then here are the malls and retailers that will be open for your retail adventures.

What better way to burn off all the food that you ate than racing around stores looking for the best deals?

According to a survey by BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of polled consumers think stores should be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The following stores have said they will remain open.

Store and malls open on Thanksgiving Day:

A.C. Moore: Opens at 6 p.m.

Altamonte Mall: Open from 6 p.m. to midnight

Best Buy: Opens at 5 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open 5 p.m. to midnight

CVS: 24-hour stores; other locations vary

DSW: Some locations open at 5 p.m.

Florida Mall: Open from 5 p.m. to midnight

Gamestop: Opens at 3 p.m.

Gordmans: Open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. – opens for Black Friday at 6 a.m.

JCPenney: Opens at 2 p.m.

Kmart: Opens at 6 a.m.

Macy’s: Some locations open at 5 p.m.

Melbourne Square: Opens from 6 p.m. to midnight

New York & Company: Some locations opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Some locations opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Old Navy: Opens at 3 p.m. and staying open until 11 p.m. Friday night. Some mall locations may vary.

Orlando International Premium Outlets: Opens 9 a.m. Thursday to 11:59 p.m. on Friday

Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets: Opens 9 a.m. Thursday to 11:59 p.m. on Friday

RiteAid: 24-hour stores; other locations vary

Sears: Opens at 6 p.m.

Seminole Towne Center: Open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tanger Outlets: Opens from 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday

Target: Opens at 5 p.m.

Walgreens: 24-hour stores; other locations vary

Walmart: Opens for Thanksgiving Day sales at 6 p.m.

Black Friday malls and store hours:

Altamonte Mall: Open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Barnes & Noble: Opens at 8 a.m.

Bass Pro Shops: Opens at 5 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Opens at 6 a.m.

Best Buy: Many stores open at 8 a.m., although we did find some variation here depending on location.

Big Lots: Opens at 6 a.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Opens at 7 a.m.

Burlington: Opens at 7 a.m.

Cabela’s: Opens at 5 a.m.

Costco: Opens at 9 a.m.

Crate & Barrel: Opens at 8 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 5 a.m.

Dollar General: Normal business hours

Finish Line: Opens at 6 a.m.

Five Below: Opens at 8 a.m.​​​​​​​

Florida Mall: Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GameStop: Opens at 7 a.m.

Hobby Lobby: Opens at 8 a.m.

Home Depot: Opens at 6 a.m.​​​​​​​

HomeGoods: Opens at 7 a.m.

IKEA: Normal business hours​​​​​​​

JCPenney: Opens on Thanksgiving, with doors staying open through Black Friday.​​​​​​​

JoAnn Fabric and Craft Stores: Opens at 6 a.m.

Kmart: Opens at 6 a.m.

Kohl’s: Opens on Thanksgiving, with doors staying open through Black Friday. Doorbuster deals are expected through 1 p.m. Friday.

Lowe’s: Opens at 6 a.m.

Macy’s: Opens at 6 a.m.​​​​​​​

Mall at Millenia: Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Marshalls: Opens at 7 a.m.

Melbourne Square: Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Michaels: Opens at 7 a.m.

Neiman Marcus: Opens at 8 a.m.

New York & Company: Opens at 6 a.m., but in some cases, this depends on the mall location.

Nordstrom: Normal business hours

Old Navy: Locations may vary, but many stores open at 11 p.m. Thursday and stay open through Black Friday.​​​​​​​

Orlando International Premium Outlets: Opens 9 a.m. Thursday to 11:59 p.m. on Friday

Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets: Opens 9 a.m. Thursday to 11:59 p.m. on Friday

Oviedo Mall: Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Petco: Opens at 8 a.m.

PetSmart: Opens at 7 a.m.

Pier 1: Opens at 8 a.m.

Rite Aid: Normal business hours

Sam’s Club: Opens at 7 a.m.

Sears: Opens at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m., depending on location.​​​​​​​

Seminole Towne Center: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sephora: Many locations open at 6 a.m.

Sur La Table: Many stores open at 7 a.m.

Tanger Outlets: Opens from 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday

Target: Opens at 7 a.m.

TJ Maxx: Opens at 7 a.m.​​​​​​​

Ulta: Opens at 6 a.m.

Volusia Mall: Open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walgreens: Normal business hours

Walmart: Most locations open Thanksgiving and keep their doors open through Black Friday.

Here's a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.