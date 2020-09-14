Ask Trooper Steve: ‘Blocking the box’ can cost you $164

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The most recent question asked of Trooper Steve was, "Is this truck wrong for making a U-turn at this intersection? (See above.)

“At an initial glance, you would think that there is nothing wrong with the way that the driver of the red pickup truck conducted this U-turn,” Trooper Steve said. “Neither in the median or up on the traffic signal does it say that you cannot make a U-turn.”

The driver, however, made a mistake. This is what we call “blocking the box,” Trooper Steve said.

“You’ve heard me say it hundreds of times on the morning news: Never make a maneuver in traffic that you cannot fully complete,” Trooper Steve said. “The error in this U-turn happens when the driver cannot complete the turn.”

The driver ended up blocking the northbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail at Landstreet Road.

“This is where the violation happened,” Trooper Steve said. “Blocking an intersection or impeding the flow of traffic is a moving violation and would cost you possibly $164 and several points on your driver’s license.”

How do you avoid doing things like this?

“Look before you do anything. If there is not enough room for you to complete your U-turn, then wait for the next traffic cycle,” he said.

