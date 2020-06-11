Ask Trooper Steve: Should you ride a bike with or against traffic?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

With the flow of traffic or against the flow of traffic, that is the question.

If you couldn’t have guessed I’m referring to the way a bicyclist should travel when traveling on the roadway.

I personally thought this was pretty obvious but it’s almost the number one question I get from people who do ride bikes recreationally.

Here in the State of Florida if you are operating a bicycle on the road you are treated as a motor vehicle.

It would be the complete opposite if you’re on the sidewalk.

Florida recognizes a bicyclist on the sidewalk as a pedestrian. I know it can get frustrating switching from one set of laws to another but knowing what the rules of the road are will ultimately keep you safe and having a good time.

Let’s not forget that when bicyclists on the sidewalk, riders are technically supposed to yield to the pedestrians.

So what is it?

Well, anytime you’re traveling in a travel lane you are required to do the same thing that cars are doing. So, therefore, you would have to travel in the same direction as the flow of traffic.

Keep in mind if there is a bicycle travel lane you are required to be in that travel lane and if there is not then obviously you would stay to the furthest most right of the road.

A friendly reminder to my drivers out there, always pass safely and allow bicyclists a minimum of 3-feet when passing.

No one wants a car flying past them to the point where it’s uncomfortable and dangerous. When we all choose to safely share the roadway together we can ultimately decrease the number of crashes that we see and enjoy what we’re doing.

