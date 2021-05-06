Animal Crossing among 4 inductees to Video Game Hall of Fame

The video game Animal Crossing enables kids to engage in open-ended play. Characters can fish, catch bugs and fossil hunt.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The World Video Game Hall of Fame on Thursday inducted the groundbreaking Microsoft Flight Simulator, franchise-inspiring Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? award-winning StarCraft and Animal Crossing, whose popularity has surged during the pandemic.

The four games were honored for their influence on popular culture and the video game industry. They were chosen from a field of finalists that also included: Call of Duty, FarmVille, FIFA International Soccer, Guitar Hero, Mattel Football, Pole Position, Portal and Tron.

Nintendo debuted the Animal Crossing game in 2001, offering a leisurely pace that appealed to a wider range of people than other titles of its time, said Racquel Gonzales, research historian at The Strong museum, where the World Video Game Hall of Fame is located.

"These elements may help explain why its latest installment proved such a huge hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone was searching for a little neighborly sociability,” Gonzalez said in a news release.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has remained the most popular and longest lasting simulator since its launch in 1982, The Strong said, providing realistic recreations of actual aircraft.

“It’s hard to overestimate what a groundbreaking program Microsoft Flight Simulator was when it debuted,” said Jeremy Saucier, assistant vice president for interpretation and electronic games. “For the first time, amateur and professional aviators could navigate the skies—without ever leaving home."

California-based developer Blizzard Entertainment debuted StarCraft in 1998, and it went on to win multiple awards. The multiplayer mode of the immersive, science-fiction game turned it into the largest esports title of its day, according to The Strong.