Orlando to vote on allowing dockless bike-share companies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rental bicycles that do not need to be returned to a specific location, known as dockless bicycles, could become available for people to use in Orlando.

City leaders are set to vote on an ordinance Monday that would allow dockless bike-share companies to operate in Orlando, potentially making it the latest in a long list of cities to welcome commuters dropping their bicycles off all over the city.

Orlando already allows companies that using docking stations to drop off and pick up a rental bike through companies like Juice.

"The hubs are pretty well located and I really like the system, but dockless would be even better," Ernique Fernandez, who uses a Juice bike several days a week, said.

"We've been working with the bike-share companies for over a year to come to some consensus about what's reasonable and fair," Orlando Transportation Director Billy Hattaway said.

The proposed ordinance details regulations like balancing where bikes are located throughout the city so there's not too many in one spot and gives the city power to hold those companies accountable and make sure those bikes don't end up parked in places like the middle of the sidewalk.

"We have in our ordinance, if we contact [those bike sharing companies after a complaint is made,] they have two hours to move those bikes to places where it's legal," Hattaway said. "There have been bike-share companies that comes into the cities, into working with the cities and the city ends up dealing with a lot of problems."

Hattaway said he has spoken with several bike sharing companies, and has narrowed down which ones to permit to two or three. Companies would not be restricted on how many bicycles they could introduce, however, they would be required to pay a fee per bicycle installed.

In August, UCF welcomed 500 dockless Lime bikes onto campus through the bike-share company. Users with a valid UCF email address are able to check a bike out for $0.50 per half hour, and can be used on and off campus.

"It's been a great experience, it's very easy," student Lornice Parker said.

Parker, along with many other students, has noticed some users drop the bikes off on their side, or in odd places.

"Behind dorm rooms where the stairs are going, sometimes in the bushes," she said. "My friend saw one on top of Pollo Tropical, so that was kind of weird."

That proposed ordinance also clarifies rules for skateboarders in the city, allowing skateboards to be used as a way to get around, but still restricting them when it comes to tricks and jumps on public and private property, and requiring those under the age of 16 to wear a helmet.

The ordinance is expected to go before City Council on Monday.

