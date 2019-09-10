Orlando to host a variety of music events this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Orlando. From a performance by Snow Tha Product to the OCLS Album of the Month Club meeting, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Retro: Cash Money vs. Young Money

This edition of Retro is dedicated to talents like Juvenile, B.G., Young Turk, Lil Wayne and the Big Tymers to stars Nicki Minaj and Drizzy Drake.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Waitiki, 26 Wall St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Snow Tha Product

Bilingual rapper and singer Claudia Feliciano, who goes by the name Snow Tha Product, switches between hardened rhymes and bright melodic hooks with an emphasis on the former. Easily mistaken for a drug reference, Feliciano's performing alias was inspired instead by Disney character Snow White and the artist's desire to prevent her musical and personal lives from blurring into one another.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.

Price: $20 (Advance General Admission); $25 (At Door)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Krafty Kuts Plus Huge Surprise Mystery Guest

Renowned and respected worldwide for his highly technical turntablism, meticulously crafted DJ sets and party-punching productions, Krafty Kuts is in a league of his own. One of the key pioneers in the UK breakbeat and bass movement, Krafty Kuts has multiple awards to his name and has released music on the likes of Ministry Of Sound, OWSLA, Southern Fried, DMC, Fabric and many more.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 9:30 p.m.- Saturday, Sept. 14, 2:30 a.m.

Where: Bar B, 23 E. Central Blvd.

Price: $15-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

