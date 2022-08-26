🐾 Win a 2-night VIP boarding stay at Pet Paradise

It’s National Dog Day, and what better way to celebrate your furry friend than with a contest just for them?

News 6 wants to give two lucky Insiders a two-night, VIP boarding stay at a Pet Paradise in Central Florida.

With the boarding, your pet will get a climate-controlled extra-roomy suite with plush, raised beds and auto-refilling water bowls. Let’s not forget the infamous bone-shaped pool and artificial turf play areas.

You can enter the contest daily between 8 a.m. on Aug. 26 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 31.

Don’t worry if you have cats, you can enter as well. Pet Paradise offers pet boarding for cats as well.

Your pets will thank you for entering this contest.

For more information on what Pet Paradise has to offer, visit petparadise.com.

Congratulations to Maritza O. of Orange City and Shawn G. of Melbourne for winning the contest.