News 6 and Dunkin’ love our teachers.

This fall, we’re teaming up to celebrate our exceptional Central Florida teachers with a Teacher of the Month contest.

Tell us all about the amazing teachers in your life and one lucky winner each month between September and December will be chosen at random to win a $50 Dunkin’ gift card, plus other goodies from Dunkin’. You can make one submission per week.

Join us in honoring your favorite teachers.