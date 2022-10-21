🎵Win a pair of tickets to EDC Orlando

Get ready to dance through the night in Orlando.

News 6 wants to give three lucky Insiders a pair of tickets to attend the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando from Nov. 11-13.

The three-day, electric dance music festival takes place at Tinker Field, which is set with stages and rides.

From the beats to pyrotechnics and performers, a vibrant and colorful world is brought to life.

The contest runs from Oct. 21 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 27. Return daily to enter for another chance to win.

Congratulations to Gabriel C. of De Leon Springs, Sandra T. of Orange County and Kristin B. of Orlando.