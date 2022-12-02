🥫Win $750 in Publix gift cards

News 6 wants to make the holidays a little brighter for you and your family.

We are giving one lucky winner $750 in Publix gift cards to help feed your family.

Here is how to enter – visit clickorlando.com/insider, register to become a News 6 Insider, verify your email address and then enter the contest every day. You may enter once per day for an increased chance in winning.

You must be an Insider and your email must be verified for you to have a chance to win.

The contest runs from 5 a.m. December 5 through 11 p.m. December 11.

One winner will be selected and announced after December 11.

[READ: Official contest rules]

Good luck!