This wedding photo sharing app is a must-have for your special day

If you’re preparing to tie the knot, most likely you have all the big details set, such as landing the professional photographer that is going to capture all of the beautiful moments on the most important day in your life. While professional photographers are a “must-have” for this special day, they can’t be everywhere and we all know that there’s a lot of action that happens at a wedding when family and friends get together to celebrate.

Thankfully, these days there’s an easy way for anyone to capture all of those fun wedding moments and share them as they happen! SamSaidYes Premium Wedding Photo Sharing App, typically $50 and now on sale for only $24.99, is the perfect way to gather and share all the amazing pictures captured on your special day all in one place.

While enjoying every second of your wedding day, your wedding guests are taking the pictures while SamSaidYes is collecting them for you. You can scroll in the app or on your PC in real-time, and you can place them directly from your smartphone onto the wall via a wedding day slide show.

Have a crazy cousin that might share a less-than-stellar photo? Don’t fret, you can control who you invite to the photo-sharing app via Whatsapp, e-mail or with a personal flyer with a unique QR code.

If you’re concerned about storage, the SamSaidYes Wedding Photo Sharing App has unlimited photo and 60-second video storage, so your guests can snap and share as much as they like.

Rated 4.3/5 stars on Google Play Store and 4.6/5 stars on the App Store, The SamSaidYes Premium Wedding Photo Sharing App is the perfect addition for your special wedding day and right now you can grab it for 50% off the regular price of $50. That brings the total cost down to only $24.99 for a limited time.

