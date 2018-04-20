ClickO on the Go: Fallen Florida deputies; Osceola teen turns Ivy League

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Florida deputies killed

A small Florida community is mourning the loss of two deputies in Gilchrist County after the sheriff says a man opened fire on them while they were eating inside a restaurant. Investigators originally said the deputies were shot through the window from outside, but said Friday morning that the gunman actually went inside before firing the shots. Learn more about the fallen deputies and find out how they're being remembered here.

One Yale of an opportunity

An Orlando-area teen got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when he was offered a full scholarship to Yale University. The teen says the money will also cover room and board during his time at the Ivy League school. Find out how he says it feels to have his hard work pay off and learn more about his plans for the future here.

Cutest caged lions

Here's an adorable story before heading into the weekend: A trio of kittens is reunited with their mother after they were stuck in a wall in Orange County. Crews worked to safely rescue the kittens and News 6 was there to capture it all. Read more about the adorable rescue here.

Rain returns for weekend

Friday will be mostly dry, with average temperatures for this time of year in Orlando. Rain returns in time for the weekend, though. See how it could impact your weekend plans and get a full look at the forecast here.

