4 new schools open in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools opened four new schools Monday, many of them in the southwestern part of the county.

Horizon West Middle, Castleview Elementary, Water Spring Elementary schools are among the news additions, along with Pershing School off South Bumby Avenue in Orlando.

School board member Pam Gould said the new schools are designed to relieve major overcrowding in classrooms.

"If you look at the county growth, we are the fastest growing area. You're going to see new buildings going on and they get occupied almost as soon as they are out of the ground and built," Gould said.

Gould said the new schools offer plenty of state of the art programs and new technology.

"We look at the populations that's coming in and we can really create some great choices. A lot of young people are into the arts," she explained.

Each school will provide digital touch-screen TVs, a media production lab and new computers.

Sixth through 8th-grade students will also get their own laptop to use at school and at home.

School leaders admit, however, that more will need to be done to deal with overcrowding.

"Growth hasn't stopped, so we can't have the expectation that we are not going to continue to mange this," Gould said.

Lindsey Turner's son is now attending Horizon West Middle School, and the two were able to get a sneak peak of the new campus in July. Turner told News 6 the transition will be more convenient.

"The school is amazing," she said. "It's a really welcome addition to the community. We are so excited to have another middle school and be part of the education system here as community partners," Turner said.

