Former VPK teacher to be sentenced for molesting children

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County judge on Tuesday is expected to sentence a former day car teacher who admitted to molesting children.

Jayrico Hamilton pleaded guilty in March to three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct.

Hamilton, known as "Mr. Jay," taught at Bright Horizons Child Care and Learning Center in Orlando when he was arrested last year. Several parents told investigators that their children had been sexually abused during nap time.

The sentencing is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

