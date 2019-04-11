Education

Fox Day: Rollins College cancels classes for annual tradition

Event dates back more than 60 years at Winter Park school

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Happy Fox Day, Rollins College students.

The Winter Park school announced Thursday that students won't have to report to class Thursday due to the annual celebration.

Once a year, a fox statue appears on the campus and signals that classes have been canceled. The tradition of Fox Day dates back more than 60 years and is chosen because it's “too pretty to have class."

After Fox Day is declared, students are alerted by the ringing of the chapel bell. 

Students typically celebrate by posing with the statue and taking pictures. 

