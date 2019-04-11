Fox Day: Rollins College cancels classes for annual tradition

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Happy Fox Day, Rollins College students.

The Winter Park school announced Thursday that students won't have to report to class Thursday due to the annual celebration.

Once a year, a fox statue appears on the campus and signals that classes have been canceled. The tradition of Fox Day dates back more than 60 years and is chosen because it's “too pretty to have class."

After Fox Day is declared, students are alerted by the ringing of the chapel bell.

Students typically celebrate by posing with the statue and taking pictures.

Happy #FoxDay19! 🦊



📲 Download the Rollins AR app to take the augmented-reality Fox statue with you on your Fox Day adventures ➡ https://t.co/re4tyryFZh



Tag Rollins & use #FoxDay19 when you post your AR Fox Day pics for a chance to be featured on our accounts. 👀 pic.twitter.com/0MrAIHbDMd — Rollins College (@rollinscollege) April 11, 2019

