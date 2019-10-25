Spruce Creek High School experiences second lockdown in 2 days

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Spruce Creek High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Friday due to suspicious activity on campus, Volusia County Schools officials said. The lockdown is the second in two days for the high school.

A code red lock down -- meaning no one is allowed in or out of the school campus -- was put in place early Friday afternoon, School district officials said.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the lockdown was prompted by a student reported rumor about another student with a gun. The student was quickly located and did not have a gun, deputies said.

On Thursday afternoon, a lockdown was initiated after a suspicious item with wires coming from it was found in a trash can on campus. The object was quickly cleared and the lockdown was lifted in under 30 minutes, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Volusia County Superintendent Tim Egnor warned during an Oct. 2 news conference that more lockdowns could happen as a result of a Sept. 30 security breach. Deputies said an intoxicated man rode his bike onto campus and walked into a classroom. The superintendent said school employees will be more likely to call in possible threats prompting lockdowns.

Security protocol wasn't followed when a code red wasn't initiated which would have locked down the school, school district officials said.

"Too many people overthought the situation instead of falling back on their training," Egnor said.

After the incident, Egnor said the district planned to retrain all school principals on lockdown procedures and schedule new training for campus advisers.

Egnor said there will likely be more lockdowns after retraining because instead of overthinking, staff will call for a code red to avoid another mistaken breach.

