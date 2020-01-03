70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

70ºF

Entertainment

Looking for laughter? Here’s how to catch comedian Donnell Rawlings in Orlando

Rawlings performing at Orlando Improv this weekend

Tags: Donnell Rawlings, News 6 at Nine
(Punch Line Comedy Lounge)
(Punch Line Comedy Lounge)

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re looking to start 2020 on a funny note, you’re in luck: Comedian Donnell Rawlings is making a stop in Orlando this weekend.

Rawlings, known for his decadeslong career in stand-up comedy, film and TV, is touring the country with his new show “2Soon.”

He’s bringing his talents to the Orlando Improv this weekend, with shows Friday and Saturday evenings.

Before that, Rawlings is making an appearance on News 6 at Nine Friday morning to preview some of what fans can expect from the show.

You must be 21 or older to attend a show at one of the following times:

  • Friday at 8 p.m.
  • Friday at 10:30 p.m.
  • Saturday at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday at 9:45 p.m.

Click here for ticket information and arrival times for each show.

You can see more of Rawlings’ work here.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.