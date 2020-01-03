Looking for laughter? Here’s how to catch comedian Donnell Rawlings in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re looking to start 2020 on a funny note, you’re in luck: Comedian Donnell Rawlings is making a stop in Orlando this weekend.

Rawlings, known for his decadeslong career in stand-up comedy, film and TV, is touring the country with his new show “2Soon.”

He’s bringing his talents to the Orlando Improv this weekend, with shows Friday and Saturday evenings.

Before that, Rawlings is making an appearance on News 6 at Nine Friday morning to preview some of what fans can expect from the show.

You must be 21 or older to attend a show at one of the following times:

Friday at 8 p.m.

Friday at 10:30 p.m.

Saturday at 7 p.m.

Saturday at 9:45 p.m.

Click here for ticket information and arrival times for each show.

You can see more of Rawlings’ work here.