'Frozen 2′ sing-along comes to theaters Jan. 17

ORLANDO, Fla – Sorry parents, but you’ll need to get ready to belt “Into the Unknown” a couple more times.

Walt Disney Animation Studios announced “Frozen 2” is coming back to select theaters in a sing-along edition for a limited time starting Jan. 17.

The sequel to Disney’s 2013 “Frozen” iced the competition at the box office in November, and has since gone on to become the highest-grossing animated film, as well as the highest-grossing film for a female director.

Last weekend, ticket tracking website Box Office Mojo reported the film was still ranked in the top 10 films for domestic audiences.

The film’s hit song “Into the Unknown” has been nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe.

Check out the song below.

Several Central Florida theaters are showing the sing-along edition of “Frozen 2” during select times starting Friday.

Tickets can be purchased and found here.