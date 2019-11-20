How to celebrate ‘Frozen 2’ at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fans of “Frozen” are about to venture into the unknown of the enchanted forest, but before they do, now is the best time to visit Walt Disney World.

Park officials said they have a number of exciting additions being offered to get any snowman excited for “Frozen 2.”

Meet Anna and Elsa

Guests can meet Anna and Elsa at Epcot. Photo courtesy of BlogMickey.com. (BlogMickey.com)

Don’t get lost in the woods with this one.

Head to Epcot to see Anna and Elsa in their sparkling summer home. They will be celebrating their new epic adventure with a few surprises, Disney said on its blog. After visiting the two sisters, head into the Fjording Shop.

'Frozen 2′ merchandise

Get ready to show yourself sporting that Arendelle blue, Disney has launched new Frozen merchandise.

From apparel and costumes to accessories, The Walt Disney World resort will have a wide assortment of merchandise inspired by Anna, Elsa and Olaf.

Disney will offer sequined sweaters, T-shirts, plush dolls, iPhone cases and even Anna and Elsa inspired costumes at ShopDisney.com.

Food offerings

Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort can chill out with “Frozen 2” inspired treats.

Here are just a few items being offered.

Magic Kingdom Park:

Olaf’s Frozen Hot Chocolate, Main Street Bakery: Gluten friendly chocolate cake layered with chocolate crispy pearls, chocolate panna cotta and marshmallow fluff.

Sven’s Carrot Cake, Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café: This treat is being offered only during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. It’s carrot cake topped with cream cheese frosting, sugar carrots and a piece of chocolate.

Epcot :

Epcot, Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe, Mini Spirit Cupcakes, Fire – chocolate cupcake with fire buttercream

Four pack mini spirit cupcakes:

Earth – Chocolate cupcake with cookie crumbles and candy rocks.

Wind – Vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream and fall leaf sprinkles.

Fire – Chocolate cupcake with fire buttercream.

Water – Vanilla cupcake with blue buttercream and sugar bubbles.

‘Frozen Holiday Wish’ at Magic Kingdom park

“A Frozen Holiday Wish” stage show. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom park will let it go as they see Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf celebrate the holidays.

Elsa bestows the gift of colorful snowflakes, fireworks and special effects onto Cinderella’s castle.

Disney said 200,000 shimmering white lights will light up during the popular stage show.

Frozen 2 opens in theaters Friday, Nov. 22.

Disney is encouraging people to use the hashtag #FrozenFanFest to showcase their excitement ahead of the film’s debut.

Check out the trailer for the film below.