Here’s your only chance to see Guns N’ Roses in Florida on 2020 tour

Guns N’ Roses announced their 2020 tour stops for this summer, and there’s only one stop in Florida.

The band has added North American dates to their 2020 worldwide stadium tour.

Guns N’ Roses will make their only Florida appearance in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 15.

Nighttrain presale tickets start at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4 and then will be open to the public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Click here to learn more.