Entertainment

Here’s your only chance to see Guns N’ Roses in Florida on 2020 tour

Raymond James Stadium to host rock band this summer

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Guns N' Roses, Concerts, Events, Tampa, Florida
1991: Axl Rose sparks a riot during a Guns N' Roses concert outside of St. Louis when he jumps off the stage, attacks a fan videotaping the concert and then storms off stage. The resulting riot left 60 injured.
Guns N’ Roses announced their 2020 tour stops for this summer, and there’s only one stop in Florida.

The band has added North American dates to their 2020 worldwide stadium tour.

Guns N’ Roses will make their only Florida appearance in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 15.

Nighttrain presale tickets start at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4 and then will be open to the public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7.

