Janet Jackson bringing tour to Orlando in June

ORLANDO – Janet Jackson has new music and she’s bringing it to Orlando this summer.

Jackson’s “Black Diamond World Tour” will roll through Orlando on June 26 at the Amway Center.

This tour will feature an all-new production along with the new music from her album “Black Diamond” set to release this year.

There will also be a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13 at noon.

