Deltona theater offers drive-in movies amid coronavirus outbreak

DELTONA, Fla. – With movie theaters shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic, one Central Florida business has a solution for those looking for an entertainment getaway.

Epic Theatres West Volusia in Deltona posted on its Facebook page that will open a drive-in theater Friday night so patrons can watch movies from the safety of their cars.

The theater said “Onward” will start around 8 p.m. and “The Call of the Wild” will follow at 10:45 p.m. The audio will play through your car’s FM radio.

Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, cost $20 per vehicle, per the Facebook post.

As of Friday morning, there were more than 500 confirmed cases, resulting in 10 deaths, due to the virus. Government officials have asked residents to practice “social distancing,” meaning to stay in groups of 10 or less and 6 feet apart from others.

California has ordered its residents to stay indoors.

Epoic Theater West Volusia is located at 939 Hollywood Blvd. in Deltona.