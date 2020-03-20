Disney releasing ‘Onward’ movie early for download, streaming

Movie theaters around the U.S. have shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus, and recently released movies did not get a lot of airtime prior to the closures.

Because people are stuck at home practicing social distancing, Disney announced it is releasing its latest movie “Onward” early for digital download and streaming, according to a post on the Oh My Disney Facebook page.

“Onward” will be available for digital download in the U.S. Friday night and available on Disney+ on April 3, according to the Facebook post.

On Disney’s website, the movie has the following description, “Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s ‘Onward’ introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind ‘Monsters University.’”

Disney movies fans will now have another choice when sitting at home wondering what’s up next on their TV.

Onward is coming to the US tonight on digital download and will be streaming on Disney+ on April 3rd. Posted by Oh My Disney on Friday, March 20, 2020

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.