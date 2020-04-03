Disney+ releases ‘Elephant,’ ‘Dolphin Reef’ nature documentaries

Disney on Friday released two new nature films on its streaming platform.

"Elephant" is narrated by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

This week, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, officially ended their roles as working members of the royal family.

"Elephant" follows a mother and her young son as the journey through an African desert.

Markle lent her voice to the project last fall. Markle’s spokesperson says the filmmakers approached the former actress about the project because of her passion for elephant preservation.

Along with “Elephant,” “Dolphin Reef” also debuted Friday. Academy Award winning actress Natalie Portman narrates that story.

“Penguins” came out last year, but it is making its debut on the streaming service as well.