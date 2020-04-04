Need a Disney break? Watch new Disneyland parade to add a little magic to your day

During a time where theme parks are closed, events are canceled and life as we know it has been flipped upside down, it’s a welcomed sight to see our favorite Disney characters parading down Main Street U.S.A.

Thanks to the power of social media, we can now experience Disneyland's "Magic Happens" parade -- virtually.

Before the video was released, we were forced to watch home video footage from lucky park attendants who visited the park in California.

Now we can watch the video in high definition with source audio (screams with excitement).

The parade reminds us that we don't need wings to take flight and magic doesn't stop at midnight.

Watch the “Magic Happens” parade below.

“Magic Happens” is Disneyland's newest daytime parade in nearly a decade.

The parade features jaw-dropping floats with Disney characters around every corner. Let's not forget the extremely catchy music composition co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall.

"With a wave of his wand, Mickey Mouse leads a cavalcade of fabulous floats, whimsically costumed performers and popular Disney pals like Anna, Elsa and Olaf around the park and into your hearts—all while moving to a high-energy musical score that puts a contemporary spin on classic Disney hits," Disneyland's website says.

Have you been enjoying the parks virtually? What is your favorite virtual attraction?