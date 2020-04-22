Dixie Chicks delay release of new album due to coronavirus pandemic

Fans of the Dixie Chicks will have to wait a little longer for the group's new album.

According to The Tennessean, the country music trio has postponed the release of their new album "Gaslighter."

Columbia Records was expected to drop the album on May 1.

The coronavirus pandemic is being blamed for the delay.

The group has not announced a future date for the release.

The Dixie Chicks were a popular group in the 1990s and 2000s until they received backlash for criticizing then-president George W. Bush.

Their last album, “Taking the Long Way,” was released in 2006.

