Light the lights: There’s a new Muppet show coming to Disney+

It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights -- because the Muppets are coming to Disney+.

OK, so you might have already known this because Muppets projects have been teased for Disney’s streaming service for quite some time. Not to mention Disney+ is already filled with old Muppets content like “The Muppet Movie”, “The Muppet Christmas Carol”, and “Muppets Most Wanted”.

Still, hearing that new Muppets content is coming to Disney+ is just as exciting.

The unscripted show follows Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, The Great Gonzo, Beaker and the rest of the gang as they take on the world of streaming. Scooter, who is best known for being the backstage stage manager on “The Muppet Show”, is given the task of delivering and uploading the new Muppets streaming TV series.

But it wouldn’t be a Muppet production if there weren’t some obstacles along the way.

Disney+ officially announced the release date for “Muppets Now” in a social media post on Wednesday, they were even kind enough to include a teaser photo, although it looks like not everyone was on board with the image used.

Lights! Music! Muppets! ...Unscripted! Get ready to see your favorite characters like never before in #MuppetsNow, an Original Series, coming July 31 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/1gLtOx3ckl — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

“Lights! Music! Muppets! ...Unscripted,” the tweet from Disney+ said. “Get ready to see your favorite characters like never before in “Muppets Now”, an original series, coming July 31 only on Disney+.”

Wait, I thought we were going with this #MuppetsNow key art! Didn't we all agree it needs more chickens?? And more exploding socks… and, of course, lava spiders. pic.twitter.com/8egBdUNd8K — Gonzo (@GonzotheGreat) May 20, 2020

For those residing outside of the U.S., Disney+ confirmed that “Muppets Now” would also be available in multiple markets on its release day.

#MuppetsNow will be available July 31 in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and India. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

Disney announced the release date as part of its new Disney Bundle Streaming Day rollout were Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ are all revealing new content to help boost the bundle that contains the three services.

The first season of “Muppets Now” will consist of six episodes and like other Muppet projects, “Muppets Now” is said to be packed with guest-star surprises. Sadly, none have been revealed yet. But we can’t wait to see who shows up.

Are you excited to watch “Muppets Now” on Disney+?