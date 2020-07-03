Splitsville to reopen at Disney Springs July 10 after months-long closure due to COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you bumper-bowl or regularly play a 300 point game, you’ll be able to brush up on your bowling skills at Splitsville luxury bowling lanes at Disney Springs starting July 10 at 4 p.m.

Bowling lane leaders said on Facebook the alley has “taken great measures to engage and serve you safely. From social distancing to QR code & single-use menus to sanitized gaming, we’ve got your back.”

Splitsville closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 16. Disney Springs began its phased reopening on May 20 after closing for more than a month to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.