Splitsville to reopen at Disney Springs July 10 after months-long closure due to COVID-19

Bowling alley taking health, safety measures to keep guests safe

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

A bowling alley (Pexels)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you bumper-bowl or regularly play a 300 point game, you’ll be able to brush up on your bowling skills at Splitsville luxury bowling lanes at Disney Springs starting July 10 at 4 p.m.

Bowling lane leaders said on Facebook the alley has “taken great measures to engage and serve you safely. From social distancing to QR code & single-use menus to sanitized gaming, we’ve got your back.”

Splitsville closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 16. Disney Springs began its phased reopening on May 20 after closing for more than a month to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

