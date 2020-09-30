The Plaza LIVE will offer outdoor concerts, smaller shows

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando concert venue The Plaza LIVE is bringing live musical shows back but adapting its offerings in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Oct. 15, the venue off Bumby Avenue will host the first Front Porch Weekend Warm-Up. The Thursday night events will take place outside in the parking area of The Plaza LIVE.

[TRENDING: 6,600 Disney World employees face layoffs| Presidential debate quickly turned into a brawl| Bar asks veterans, service dogs to leave]

“Guests will enjoy some of Orlando’s best music performances under the starry night sky,” according to a release from The Plaza LIVE.

Tickets will be sold in pods, with socially distance spaces provided with chairs. The pods can accommodate up to 10 people for $135 or a mini pod can host up to four people for $60.

Local food and beverage trucks will be on-site for guest purchases.

The Plaza LIVE is also hosting a new music experience called Escape to The Palm Lounge, featuring an evening with local folk, country, jazz, blues and rock musicians.

These “intimate and immersive" shows start on Oct. 30 and tickets will be sold by table seating up to four people for $150.

The candlelight performances will be 60-70-minute shows with 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. showtimes.

Guests will receive hors d’oeuvres and beverages in the Palm Lounge inside the venue.

To order tickets, visit visitplazaliveorlando.org.