Freeform’s ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ schedule is out, and it’s about to be spook-tacular

The best part about Halloween might be dressing up in a silly costume and loading up on pounds of your favorite candy, but for some, it’s all about watching endless hours of Halloween movies.

That’s why Freeform is the hottest channel to visit during the month of October, because it has its annual “31 Nights of Halloween," and the network finally released its schedule of movies. It looks like all of your favorites will air during the month of October.

The month-long marathon kicks off with the unofficial best Halloween movie ever created, “Hocus Pocus,” which stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker. Even though the film came out almost 30 years ago, millennials everywhere have given it a second life due to the nostalgia factor. The movie will play seven times on Freeform in October.

Other classic Halloween films you’ll be able to watch include both “Addams Family” movies, “Beetlejuice,” “Ghostbusters” and “Casper.”

Freeform didn’t forget about the kids. While you might want to introduce your children to the wonder of “Hocus Pocus” and the Sanderson Sisters, Freeform has some Disney flicks slated, such as “Monsters Inc.” and “Hotel Transylvania.”

You can see the full lineup below.