‘Bridgerton’ returning to Netflix for season 2

Shonda Rhimes’ hit show “Bridgerton” is returning for a second season on Netflix.

The time-period drama made its debut last month racking up 63 million views worldwide.

The show, which is produced by Rhimes, is a drama set in London in the 1800s.

The show is based on the popular “Bridgerton” book series, written by Julia Quinn, that revolves around two families during an annual period where elite families would host formal events to introduce their children to society and find them a suitable marriage.

Netflix says it’ll begin production of season two this spring.

Some viewers will be happy to hear Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, will dominate the next season.